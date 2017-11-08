Guidolin or Garde for Montreal Impact

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Guidolin, Walter Mazzarri and Remi Garde are in the running as Montreal Impact are set to announce their new Coach.

The MLS club and President Joey Saputo – who is also the patron of Serie A side Bologna – will unveil the name of their next tactician online at 14.00 local time (19.00 GMT).

According to Calciomercato.it, the favourite is former Lyon and Aston Villa manager Garde.

However, ex-Udinese and Swansea City boss Guidolin remains in the running for the role.

It seems less likely now that Mazzarri will take over at Montreal Impact.

