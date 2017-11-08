Napoli told to forget Vrsaljko

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid rejected a proposal from Napoli to sign Sime Vrsaljko in January, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Partenopei require a left-back after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a serious knee injury that will keep him out for around four months.

Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb report that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis personally called up Atletico Madrid directors to enquire about Vrsaljko’s availability.

The response was a negative one, as the Liga club have no intention of releasing the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.

Vrsaljko is no stranger to Serie A, having played for Sassuolo and Genoa.

