NEWS
Wednesday November 8 2017
Napoli told to forget Vrsaljko
By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid rejected a proposal from Napoli to sign Sime Vrsaljko in January, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Partenopei require a left-back after Faouzi Ghoulam sustained a serious knee injury that will keep him out for around four months.

Sky Sport Italia and Tuttomercatoweb report that Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis personally called up Atletico Madrid directors to enquire about Vrsaljko’s availability.

The response was a negative one, as the Liga club have no intention of releasing the 25-year-old in the January transfer window.

Vrsaljko is no stranger to Serie A, having played for Sassuolo and Genoa.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies