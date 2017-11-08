Camoranesi: 'Di Natale better than Pirlo'

Mauro Camoranesi trusts Italy will beat Sweden in the World Cup play-off, but insists Antonio Di Natale was more “technically-gifted” than Andrea Pirlo.

The 2006 World Cup winner spoke to Top Calcio 24 ahead of the clashes in Stockholm on Friday evening and Milan on Monday.

“If the play-offs were a one-off game, then Italy may well have been at risk, but over 180 minutes they will certainly qualify,” said Camoranesi.

“A great nation like Italy must always go to the World Cup with big ambitions. I can feel this sense of pessimism, but the Italians don’t realise what the Azzurri jersey means around the world. When you put it on and step out there, you immediately feel a sensation that cannot be replicated – the opponents respect and fear you.

“That is what gives you an incredible fire. If the 2006 World Cup Final in Berlin was my greatest joy, then the Euro 2008 loss to Spain was my biggest disappointment. We lost on penalties after going so close to taking the lead. If we had overcome that hurdle, we would’ve won that European Championship too. I am certain of it.”

Pirlo was part of that Azzurri squad and this week hung up his boots, but Camoranesi isn’t joining the list of former teammates praising him as the maestro.

“Pirlo is a formidable player who I shared the magical experience of winning the World Cup with. Is he the most technically-gifted player I ever worked with? No, I’d say that was Toto Di Natale.”

