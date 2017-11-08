Criscito 'would love Napoli, but...'

By Football Italia staff

Zenit St Petersburg defender Domenico Criscito “would be very happy to come to Napoli, but it’s unlikely,” said his agent.

The 30-year-old is from Naples, but has never played for his hometown club, and can work as a centre-back or left-back.

He has been mentioned as an ideal January replacement for injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

“His contract with Zenit expires in June 2018 and the Russian club does want to renew it,” agent Andrea D’Amico told Radio 24.

“Napoli need someone in January, but it’s unlikely. At the moment there is no dialogue between them and Zenit for Criscito. He’d be very happy to come to Napoli, he said so himself.”

Since moving to Russia in 2011, Criscito has also fallen out of favour with the Italy squad.

“He wasn’t even taken into consideration by Giampiero Ventura, yet I don’t see better alternatives out there.”

