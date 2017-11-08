EDF: 'Guardiola influence on Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco is confident Roma will “fight for the Scudetto to the end” and cites Pep Guardiola as an influence on his football.

The Giallorossi are currently sitting in fifth place with nine wins and two defeats, but also have a game in hand to be played against Sampdoria.

“We are in the Scudetto race too and will be fighting for the title to the end,” the Coach told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

Roma are currently top of their Champions League group ahead of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, showing some spectacular football in a 3-0 victory over Antonio Conte’s Premier League title holders.

“I am working to help this team grow. My idea of football is inspired also by (Manchester City manager) Guardiola, starting from pressing to get the ball back high up the pitch.”

This is Di Francesco’s first big club after taking Sassuolo to their first ever Serie A experience all the way to the Europa League.

“I came to Rome for the first time in May, after being given authorisation by Sassuolo to negotiate.”

The rest of the interview will be in tomorrow’s edition of the newspaper.

