Cagni: 'Sarri system 30 years old'

By Football Italia staff

Pep Guardiola said Napoli are the best opponents he’s ever faced, but Gigi Cagni claims “these systems were used 30 years ago in Holland.”

Maurizio Sarri earned plaudits from all over the world for his style of football and 4-3-3 formation, including admiration from Manchester City boss Guardiola.

However, not everyone is a fan of the Partenopei tactician’s approach to the game.

“The systems Sarri adopts were used 30 years ago in Holland. Enough of saying it takes six months to understand his tactics,” Cagni told Radio Marte.

“Let us not try to make football a science that few can understand, because I will not accept that.”

The 67-year-old had spells at Salernitana, Sampdoria, Piacenza, Empoli and Brescia.

“Sarri has to take some more risks, otherwise he won’t get to the end. Emanuele Giaccherini was an Italy international before he went to Napoli, so why couldn’t he be played against Sassuolo?”

