Fazio relishing Argentina call

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Federico Fazio intends to “make the most” of his Argentina call-up and believes Gonzalo Higuain will follow soon.

“In recent years, Argentina have changed management several times,” Fazio told ESPN Argentina.

“With Jorge Sampaoli, I received a recall and representing the national team is always something to make you very happy and proud. I had to wait a long time for that opportunity and now I want to make the most of it.”

While Fazio and Diego Perotti are in the Seleccion, there was again no place for Higuain.

Fazio was asked what it was like to mark Pipita when Roma took on Juventus in Serie A.

“You have to be really motivated and he is an extraordinary player. In two years he scored an incredible number of goals. He has all the necessary qualities to be called up by Argentina.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.