Napoli agree new Ghoulam deal?

By Football Italia staff

According to Sportitalia, Napoli have agreed a new contract with Faouzi Ghoulam worth €4m per year with €45m release clause.

The Algeria international’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

Negotiations had been at an advanced stage when he sustained a serious knee injury, as the torn anterior cruciate ligament will put him out of action for approximately five months.

Manchester City, Juventus and Liverpool have all been heavily linked with a swoop for Ghoulam, despite the setback.

This evening, Sportitalia claim that a deal has been reached with his agent for a contract worth €4m per year.

There will also be a release clause worth €40-45m that will only be valid for club outside of Italy.

