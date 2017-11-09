Chiellini: ’50-50 with Sweden’

Giorgio Chiellini warns the odds of Italy getting past Sweden are “50-50”, and laments the loss of “real defenders”.

The Azzurri face the Scandinavian nation tomorrow and on Monday in the World Cup play-off, as they look to avoid failing to qualify for the first time in 60 years.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic? I’m glad to avoid him in such a context,” Chiellini told Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about the injured striker, who retired from international football last summer.

“Look out for Sweden though. They play a perfect 4-4-2 with compact and narrow lines which doesn’t make it easy for you to do well.

“In a play-off the parameters are reset, we have a 50-50 chance of going through.

“We need to find the lightheartedness we have lost after Spain, a game we thought and hoped could have ended differently in every point of view.

“Shortly after that we were whistled against Israel in Reggio Emilia which I thought was out of place, when we started the group we knew 99 per cent that this would be our path.

“We’ll be ready for the play-offs.”

CT Giampiero Ventura is expected to rely on the ‘BBC’ defence of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Chiellini; with goalkeeper Gigi Buffon in behind.

Those four formed the basis of the Juventus defence for their six consecutive Scudetti, and have 411 caps between them, but why isn’t there a generation of defenders behind them?

“Because of Guardiolismo [Pep Guardiola’s style of football]. Yes, Guardiolismo ruined a lot of defenders in Italy. Now everyone wants to build the play, but no-one knows how to mark.

“It’s a shame, because certain features have allowed our football to excel everywhere. We’ll never have the tiki-taka of Spain, it’s just not in our philosophy.

“Here we’re looking for some pure talents in attack, but also some real defenders would be very much appreciated.

“You need that healthy desire to seek contact, to feel the opponent. [Daniele] Rugani, [Mattia] Caldara and [Alessio] Romagnoli are, in my opinion, defenders who are growing quickly.

“So in the long-run I think we’re covered, but we need to rediscover our tradition, get back to producing real defenders in large quantities.”

Chiellini was also asked about Juventus’ uncharacteristically defensively shaky start to the season.

“You need to find the right alchemy. Understanding is invaluable for teams like ours.

“Teams full of phenomena can play in various ways, but Juve will never be Real Madrid and we have to start with organisation.”

