Ranieri: ‘Sweden have nothing to lose’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri doesn’t expect an easy play-off for Italy, because “Sweden are super-organised and have nothing to lose”.

The Azzurri face a two-legged play-off with the Scandinavians, with the first match to be played in Stockholm tomorrow.

“It won’t be an easy challenge,” Ranieri warned, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Sweden are super-organised and have nothing to lose. What makes me positive though is that in these games we always give our all.

“The key is to go to Sweden and look for a result in the first game. Then in Milan, with a full stadium, there will be special motivation.

“In Italy, with a match of this level, the adrenaline level is up at 1000.

“We have a good mix of experienced players and youngsters, there are emerging talents. [Lorenzo] Insigne can call to mind [Roberto] Baggio, Alessandro [Del Piero] and [Francesco] Totti.

“Then we have strikers that I like a lot because [Ciro] Immobile, [Simone] Zaza and [Andrea] Belotti don’t give anything away to their opponents. They’re all modern, and of international stature.

“When we saw that Spain were in our group it was almost a foregone conclusion that we’d have to play the play-offs.

“I don’t think we’ll miss out on the World Cup, but if we did it wouldn’t be a catastrophe, catastrophes are something else.

“The problem is that we as Italians don’t know how to accept defeat. If we happen to miss out on the World Cup, having given 100 per cent in the two games with Sweden, compliments to the opposition.”

The Swedes no longer have Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with some suggesting that has improved their play as a team, is it better or worse to face them without the Manchester United striker.

“I’ll always say better, because someone like him can invent something and decide a game out of nothing. They’ll be more compact, but they won’t have the wizard.”

