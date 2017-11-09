Ranieri: ‘Italian football on the up’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri believes “the climb has begun” for Italian football, and his Nantes are “a team to be discovered”.

The former Juventus, Roma and Inter Coach is now working in France, so he gave something of an outsider’s perspective on Serie A in his interview with Gazzett dello Sport.

“It’s regaining prestige,” Ranieri insisted.

“It’s not at the level where we had two clubs in the 2003 Champions League final in Manchester, but the climb has begun. We have to thank Juve for two Champions League finals in three years.

“Napoli are doing great things, they went head-to-head with Manchester City who are one of the world’s richest clubs and can spend big money.

“Napoli’s style of football really catches your eye, [Coach Maurizio] Sarri is great.

“Juventus are the usual, they can start slowly but then you find them up there at the top, or one step off the top.

“Their team and their culture is more accustomed to winning and that gives them a further advantage.

“As for Inter, [Luciano] Spalletti has immediately taken them in hand, you can see his hand at work.

“Lazio? I really like them. Simone Inzaghi is doing an extraordinary job, and it’s even more striking because he was thrown in at short notice because [Marcelo] Bielsa’s arrival collapsed at the last minute.

“Inzaghi also handles the media well and knows how to deal with the Europa League. It’s a tournament which must be respected, for the prestige and the UEFA ranking.

“As for Roma, some where skeptical about Di Francesco because he’d never had this big a job before. Eusebio did great things at Sassuolo though, he was able to get the players on board. They follow him and respect him.

“The Champions League? Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the richest teams on the planet, sooner or later they’ll win the Champions League.

“Then the usual: Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.”

Ranieri was then asked for his opinion on Ligue 1, and in particular his Nantes team.

“There’s so much human footballing material, it’s full of rough diamonds. Ligue 1 is rising in competitiveness, PSG are doing the towing with their stars.

“Nantes are a team to be discovered, the big games will tell us something. I’m pleased though that Nantes haven’t been in such a good position for 20 years.”

Ranieri won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, but was sacked midway through last season.

Some - though not the Italian - put the blame on his assistant, Craig Shakespeare, who took over the post and was sacked himself last month.

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Ranieri said.

“It’s in the past.

“Chelsea? Let’s just say it’s a bit to do with [Roman] Abramovich’s philosophy. He’s said that after a certain point the club had to sustain itself, while others have kept investing at high levels.”

