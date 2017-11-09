NEWS
Thursday November 9 2017
Official: Cannavaro returns to Guangzhou
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro has officially returned as Guangzhou Evergrande Coach, after leaving Tianjin Quanjian this week.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Paulo Sousa had taken over at Tianjin, with Cannavaro stepping down after the Chinese Super League season.

It was expected that the former centre-back would return to Evergrande, having previously replaced Marcello Lippi in Guangzhou, and today that has been confirmed.

“Today I would like to announce I am the new coach of Guangzhou Evergrande FC,” Cannavaro said on Twitter.

“I am extremely proud to be returning to Guangzhou and grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to success in the new season. Never say goodbye.”

