Howedes seeks Samp debut

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes could reportedly make his debut against Sampdoria after the international break.

The German international arrived from Schalke 04 on loan with an option to buy this summer, a deal which becomes obligatory if he mades 25 appearances.

So far he has missed 14 of the Bianconeri’s fixtures through injury, and along with Carlo Pinsoglio is the only first team player yet to make his debut.

However, after Howedes returned to the bench against Benevento, Gazzetta dello Sport believes he’s using the international break to get himself fit to face Sampdoria.

The versatile defender also wants to go to the World Cup with Germany, but to do so he’ll have to play regularly and well with Juve.

