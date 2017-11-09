EDF: ‘Scudetto? We’ll see…’

Eusebio Di Francesco says Roma “have to work hard to be worthy of the Scudetto” but “we’re there, we’re ready”.

The Giallorossi finished second under Luciano Spalletti last season, and are currently five points off leaders Napoli with a game in hand.

“We have to work hard to be worthy of the Scudetto,” Di Francesco told Corriere dello Sport.

“Napoli are in front and they play great football, but I’m convinced that Juventus are still the team to beat.

“Maybe the new thing about this season is that we’ve all got closer to them. It counts that we’re up there, we’re ready.”

Di Francesco won the Scudetto with the Lupi as a player in 2001, and he discussed his return to the club this summer.

“The first contacts went back to early May. The call to formalise it came in a restaurant in Fusignano with the whole team.

“I got a phone call and a Roma director told me it was done. I was so happy all I could say was ‘OK, see you later’.

“I told my wife and children straight away, starting with Federico, who is a Roma fan.”

