‘Schick was misinterpreted’

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco says Patrik Schick’s controversial interview was “misinterpreted”.

The striker gave an interview in his native Czech Republic in which he said he hoped to play for an “even bigger” club than the Giallorossi one day.

Given that he’s barely featured since signing from Sampdoria as he battles injury problems, the interview didn’t go down well in Italy.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to him directly yet,” Di Francesco admitted, speaking to Corriere dello Sport.

“I know it was misinterpreted though. Unfortunately he’s not in great physical condition right now so I haven’t been able to use him, but I assure you he’s very good technically.

“He wants to and has to prove he’s worthy of Roma. I hope to have him available again for the derby.

“We won’t change for the derby. We know that Lazio are very good at getting goals on the break, but we’ll implement our strategy to try and win.”

Di Francesco was asked which Coaches have inspired him.

“A little bit from everyone. I was struck by [Pep] Guardiola and [Maurizio] Sarri. I love Coaches who transmit their thoughts without trying to match up to their opponents.

“Then among the Coaches I had I learned a lot from [Fabio] Capello and [Zdenek] Zeman.”

