Gabigol rejects Jiangsu Suning?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Portugal suggest Gabriel Barbosa has rejected a January move to Jiangsu Suning, despite Inter wanting to swap him for Ramires.

The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri from Santos in a deal worth a total of €33.5m, but he failed to make a single Serie A start and scored just once.

That saw the striker, known as Gabigol, loaned to Benfica with an option to buy.

However, he has failed to make the breakthrough in Portugal either and has played just 26 minutes so far.

According to Record, Benfica were keen to allow him to go back to San Siro in January with Inter then planning to send him to China.

Both the Beneamata and Jiangsu Suning are owned by Suning Group, and the proposed deal would have seen Ramires move the other way in a loan swap.

Gabigol has rejected that, however, as he would prefer to stay in Europe or go back to Santos.

