‘Lazio rejected Luis Alberto offers’

By Football Italia staff

Luis Alberto’s agent says “Lazio rejected all offers” for his client, and explains his upturn in form this season.

The midfielder joined from Liverpool last summer, and after a difficult first season he has three goals and six assists alrady this term.

“This year Luis Alberto was able to do the whole pre-season with Lazio,” explained Alvaro Torres to calciomercato.com.

“The previous year he didn’t have that chance and he didn’t have a good pre-season with Lazio, and he only arrived in Rome on the last day of the transfer window.

“That’s always a handicap, and it’s not easy to be at your best straight away in a new competition and a new team.

“His physical condition [at Liverpool] was good but he kept expecting to be sold. The Reds got offers but they never managed to find a final deal.

“For example, Sevilla made a great offer but Liverpool rejected it. Then Lazio managed to get him on the last day.

“Luis Alberto had a very hard summer and then he pre-judged on his arrival in Rome. Then he adapted to Italian football and even in the last part of last season he did well.

“Did he ever think of leaving? Usually when things aren’t going well you can start considering changing, but not him.

“He had a different mentality, and [Coach] Simone Inzaghi and [sporting director] Igli Tare kept talking up his huge talent, saying he’d be important for the team.

“He accepted that challenge, which is why Lazio rejected all offers and we did the same.”

