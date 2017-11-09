Andersson: ‘Sweden know our team’

By Football Italia staff

Sweden Coach Janne Andersson confirms “I’ve already decided” who will play against Italy tomorrow.

The Swedes welcome the Azzurri to Solna for the first leg of the World Cup play-off, and the tactician spoke in the pre-match Press conference today.

“We’ve trained really well for this game,” Andersson confirmed.

“We’re looking forward to getting on to the pitch against the Italians. The Azzurri have a great defence, but we have to try to play our game regardless.

“We scored 26 goals with different players in qualifying, while at home we’ve scored 18 goals in winning four games. In short the statistics are promising.

“We’ve studied Italy very hard, they have their strengths and weaknesses. On the pitch it’s 11 v 11.

“The team? I’ve already decided, we’re only missing [Celtic defender Mikael] Lustig who is suspended.”

