Thursday November 9 2017
Granqvist: ‘Two finals with Italy’
By Football Italia staff

Sweden Captain Andreas Granqvist believes “the pressure is all on Italy” ahead of tomorrow’s game.

The two sides clash in a World Cup play-off on Friday and Monday, as both seek to book their place in Russia next summer.

“We’re expecting two finals against the Azzurri,” former Genoa centre-back Granqvist said in the pre-match Press conference

“It will be crucial not to concede a goal, but we know their quality very well. I know Italy, because I played at Genoa for two years. I think the pressure is all on our opponents.

“Genoa? I learned a lot in Liguria, Genoa is a club with a great history and I have beautiful memories.”

