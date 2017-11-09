NEWS
Thursday November 9 2017
Atalanta present new stadium plans
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have presented their plans for the redevelopment of the Stadio Atleti Azzurri D’Italia.

The Orobici bought the stadium from the city council earlier this year, for a total of €11.2m.

They also took out a six-year lease on the Lazzaretto car park, as well as setting 2,000m aside for commercial functions.

Today the club has presented plans to redevelop the ground into a more ‘English style’ stadium, with the two ends squared off and united with the rest of the stadium.

The current capacity will be increased slightly from 21,300 seats to 24,000.

Atalanta also plan to build a commercial area in the underground part of the building, as well as improving the roads and transport links around the stadium.

 

