Zanetti praises Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti says “the players are aware of their own strength” now and “it’s thanks to the great work of Luciano Spalletti”.

The Nerazzurri are undefeated so far this season, having struggled to a seventh place finish last season.

“Thanks of the great work of Luciano Spalletti and his staff, the players are aware of their own strength,” Zanetti told SikaSports while in China for a legends match.

“They’re putting in very positive performances and we hope to finish as high as possible come the end of the season.

“The club’s objective is the Champions League and we hope we can achieve that goal.”

Zanetti also discussed captain Mauro Icardi, who is a fellow Argentinian.

“Maurito is an extraordinary striker, he’s showing that, he’s our captain and he’s important for the group, the fans and the club. I hope he can stay for a long time.”

