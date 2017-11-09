Rubinho: ‘Szczesny can replace Buffon’

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho believes Wojciech Szczesny can replace Gianluigi Buffon next season.

The Italy captain plans to retire after the 2018 World Cup, and Szczesny has been bought to inherit the gloves.

Rubinho spent four seasons as third-choice ‘keeper in Turin, making two Serie A appearances, and the Brazilian spoke about the current goalkeeping situation.

“Juventus have bought a strong player and they wouldn’t have sold Neto if they didn’t think so,” said the Genoa man, speaking to TuttoJuve.

“He could potentially do very well for the club. On the goal he conceded against Benevento the wall was badly set up and that’s how they scored.

“That mistake doesn’t cancel out all the good performances he’s done, where he’s shown himself to be safe and effective.

“When you’re not playing often the distances are difficult for a goalkeeper.

“It’s difficult for Gigi to improve him, it’s easier for Szczesny to improve himself. He has an excellent goalkeeping coach, a club that’s focused on him and an amazing organisation behind him.

“Now he just has to give his all in training and in the games, that’s the only way he can grow. I hope he can take up Buffon’s mantle.”

Rubinho also discussed his old club’s start to the season, with Max Allegri’s side sitting second but having been criticised for some of their play.

“I always see them winning, my former teammates are doing well and I’m very happy. They’re very close to Napoli, they’re not far from making the Champions League knockout stages and I hope they can continue like this.

“The problem is that when people ask about Juventus there are never any half measures: they’re either a fantastic team or in crisis; they played well or they were rubbish: it’s black or white!

“It’s normal at a big club, what’s happened at Juventus has also happened at big clubs like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.”

