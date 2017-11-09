‘Galatasaray won’t sign Asamoah’

By Football Italia staff

Galatasaray’s sporting director admits “we can’t sign Kwadwo Asamoah in January”, despite summer interest in the Juventus man.

The Ghanaian is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Turkish side tried to sign him in the summer.

However, there are new restrictions in the Super Lig governing foreign players and Gala have already exceeded their quota.

“We can’t take Asamoah in January, because of the new rule that limits foreign transfers in Turkey,” Cenk Ergun is quoted as saying by Haberturk.

Asamoah has played five games in Serie A so far this season, providing an assist in the win over Milan.

