Ramirez: ‘Sampdoria can beat Juventus’

Sampdoria midfielder Gaston Ramirez insists “we can beat Juventus”, and aims to make the Uruguay squad for the World Cup.

The Blucerchiati are flying high under Marco Giampaolo this season, currently sitting in sixth, and they face the Old Lady after the international break.

“It’s important that we continue this way without thinking about anything,” Ramirez told Premium Sport.

“We’ll see where we are at the end of the season. Winning at home is important, for us and for the many people who come to the stadium.

“I have to say though that we’re also strong away from home, we’ve also had great performances away from Marassi, and it’s important to continue our growth in each game.

“We can beat Juventus, we believe. We know they’re qualities, but we’ll try to play a top game.”

Ramirez joined Samp this summer, returning to Italy after a difficult spell in England with Southampton, Hull City and Middlesbrough.

“I needed to find the right path to regain confidence and grow. I’m working for the opportunity to go to the World Cup, it would be a dream.”

