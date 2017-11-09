Berardi open to Di Francesco reunion

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Berardi’s agent confessed the Sassuolo talent would consider it “an honour to work with Eusebio Di Francesco again” at Roma.

The forward became a sensation at the Mapei Stadium under Di Francesco, who left this summer and tried to bring the Italy international with him.

“We have a lot of respect for Di Francesco, so must thank him both personally and professionally,” agent Simone Seghedoni told Rete Sport.

“Domenico never regretted anything, as he wrote his story with Sassuolo and intends to continue living it. There are no regrets. Many clubs sought him this summer and (President Giorgio) Squinzi raised the asking price.

“If there’s the opportunity to work together with Di Francesco in future, it’ll be an honour, but he is proud to play for Sassuolo.

“I don’t think it’s worth going over this again. Di Francesco admires the lad and many teams expressed their interest in Berardi. Domenico is happy he stayed and in fact extended his contract.

“The door is not closed to anyone. He is an intelligent guy and is monitored by big clubs. At this moment, however, he just needs to focus on Sassuolo. Anything else is premature.”

Roma already signed Gregoire Defrel and Lorenzo Pellegrini from Sassuolo over the summer.

