Icardi available against Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi will be available to face Atalanta after pulling out of international duty with Argentina due to a knee injury, confirmed Inter medics.

The striker was given permission to skip their upcoming friendlies after being diagnosed with an inflammation of the knee.

“There is a sigh of relief, although we had realised straight away that it was nothing particularly serious,” Nerazzurri chief medic Piero Volpi told Mediaset Premium.”

There were some reports in Argentina that Inter had over-played the extent of the injury to stop him making the journey.

“It’s all part of these situations. We must clarify that, despite not being a serious injury, Mauro would not have been available for this week, even if he had been playing for his club.

“On Tuesday we’ll evaluate whether to start doing partial training or wait a few more days, but I really think he’ll be on the pitch against Atalanta next weekend.”

