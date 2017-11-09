Benevento 'not for sale'

By Football Italia staff

Benevento released a statement warning the club is not for sale after Alessio Sundas publicly declared his intention to take over.

Le Streghe are in their first ever Serie A campaign, having flown up the levels of Italian football under the guidance of President Oreste Vigorito.

Today, Tuscan businessman Sundas told reporters he was ready to buy up Benevento and invest heavily in the January transfer window to get the team back on track.

He had already been linked with an attempt to buy Fiorentina and Genoa, but those bids failed to materialise.

This evening, Vigorito and Benevento released a statement confirming there had been no direct contact with Sundas other than his email copied in to various websites.

“We never expressed the desire to sell Benevento Calcio and consider it of dubious taste to manifest publicly this interest in a private negotiation.

“Vigorito, considering this media exposure extremely destabilising for the club and with no intention of selling, therefore believes any meeting would be futile.”

