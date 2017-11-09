Liveblog: Ventura and Buffon conference

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the live coverage of Italy’s pre-World Cup play-off Press conference in Sweden with Giampiero Ventura and captain Gigi Buffon.

The first leg of the play-off is in Stockholm on Friday at 19.45 GMT, with the decider at Milan’s San Siro on Monday evening.

We’ll have all the comments from Coach Ventura and goalkeeper Buffon in the final Press conference before the big game.

Live Blog Ventura and Buffon Press Conference

