Sacchi slams Italy tactics

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi dislikes the Italy squad set to face Sweden for a place in the World Cup. “Nobody in Serie A uses three at the back.”

The first leg of the play-off is in Stockholm tomorrow at 19.45 GMT, with the decider in Milan on Monday.

“What Ventura is using is not a 3-5-2, but a 5-3-2,” former Milan and Italy Coach Sacchi told RadioUno.

“Nobody in Serie A uses three at the back and that includes Milan, because they have three centre-backs and another two are full-backs.”

Simone Zaza has likely been ruled out through a knee injury in training today, so Eder or Andrea Belotti are expected to partner Ciro Immobile.

If it was up to Sacchi, there would be a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 system for the Azzurri.

“I would use Antonio Candreva, Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne in attack, especially as the latter two already played together for Pescara.

“Insigne ought to start, as he is the most talented player in the squad and the one in the best form.”

Probable Italy XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Verratti, Darmian; Immobile, Eder

