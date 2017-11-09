Buffon: 'Italy must reach World Cup'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon does “not even want to think about the alternative” of Italy reaching the 2018 World Cup and respects Sweden in the play-off.

The first leg of the play-off is in Stockholm tomorrow at 19.45 GMT, with the decider in Milan’s San Siro on Monday evening.

The shot-stopper turns 40 in January and has said he’ll hang up his gloves at the end of the season, hopefully after taking part in a record sixth World Cup.

“I think players like myself live for the most important achievements and the realisation of those targets, which are also childhood dreams. So as long as they continue to give me that enthusiasm and motivation to continue, I will do it,” said the goalkeeper in his Press conference.

“Without doubt, tomorrow is a match that if it goes well will give me great joy, and I don’t even want to think about the alternative.”

Buffon is the only player remaining from Italy’s last World Cup play-off, a success against Russia in 1997.

“A play-off is unusual because it’s been a long time since we’ve been in one and it’s only natural that facing Sweden in these two games makes everything more exciting in a way, as it could allow either us or them to earn our ticket for a massive tournament that we all care about.

“Italy are regulars at the World Cup, so we must do our best to ensure we maintain that attendance record.

“The most important game I played against Sweden was certainly at Euro 2004. It’s not a great memory, even if we drew that day, as at the end we knew that there were limited chances of qualification.

“I’ve faced Sweden many times, the one time I played in Sweden was before the 1998 World Cup where we lost, and then in several friendlies in Italy.

“Sweden are to be respected, their teams are solid, have quality and always play their game. That means, to beat them you must put in an excellent performance.”

Every time Italy face Sweden, the Italian fans and media go back to the infamous ‘biscotto’ of Euro 2004, when Sweden and Denmark drew 2-2 to eliminate the Nazionale.

“The 2-2 at Euro 2004 is no longer a problem for us, as so many years have passed. Life goes on and as I told an Italian journalist a few days ago, if we went out of those Euros, it was because we could and should have done better earlier.

“So when there are teams who have destiny in their hands and others who must rely on others, then something has gone wrong.”

Serie A is using Video Assistant Technology this season, and will be used in the 2018 World Cup, but VAR and goal-line technology are not employed in these World Cup play-offs.

“This introduction process of VAR is unusual, as it is being used well in Italy now, I feel, and in international matches of this level we cannot rely on the technology that could well be decisive, because there is so much at stake. That I find rather strange.”

It has been said that the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from international duty before his knee injury, has put made Sweden more of a unit.

“I think certain players in this squad might benefit from feeling a little pressure. We need a little more and perhaps Sweden feel a little less pressure,” continued Buffon.

“Sweden are a team who seem to have more responsibility over the 11 players. A player like Ibrahimovic is a focal point, so you knew everything went through him. Now many players feel free to try something different, so they are equally fearsome.

“Clearly when talking about Ibrahimovic, this is one of the few players in the world who could win a game with a single moment and touching the ball only once. This Sweden is probably more of a team.”

