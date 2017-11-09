NEWS
Thursday November 9 2017
Nainggolan injury for Belgium
By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan picked up a groin injury in training and is in doubt for Belgium’s friendly with Mexico.

He had only just been recalled after a four-month absence and Coach Roberto Martinez said in the Press conference earlier today that Nainggolan “will certainly be on the field against Mexico tomorrow.”

However, the Belgian Federation released a statement confirming Nainggolan sustained an injury.

“Radja had to leave the training session earlier due to groin pain. Extra examination tomorrow but he is uncertain for Belgium-Mexico.”

The last time Nainggolan wore the Belgium jersey was against the Czech Republic on June 5.

