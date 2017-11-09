PSG contact Conte for 2018

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain contacted Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte to agree a deal if Unai Emery fails to reach the Champions League semi-final.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the club is ready to pull the plug on former Sevilla boss Emery, whose current contract runs to June 2018.

Their prime target for next season would be Conte, who is reported to be on edge with Chelsea directors due to difficulties on the transfer market.

Le Parisien reports that PSG have already contacted Conte’s entourage, who would be the second Italian to lead the Ligue 1 giants after Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s bad news for Milan, who have been heavily linked with a swoop for Conte next summer.

