Nikola Kalinic, Ivan Perisic and Ricardo Rodriguez were on target as Croatia and Switzerland won their World Cup play-off first legs.

There were several Serie A and specifically San Siro representatives in action this evening on the road to Russia 2018.

Croatia have one foot in the tournament after flattening Greece 4-1 in Zagreb.

Milan striker Kalinic might be struggling for form in Serie A, but took a starring role for his country, as he earned a penalty (converted by Luka Modric) and scored a sensational back-heel flick on an assist by Sampdoria full-back Ivan Strinic.

Inter forward Perisic then added a third goal with a header before Andrej Kramaric completed the rout.

Greece got one back for a temporary 2-1 with Sokratis Papastathopoulos nodding in from a corner.

Sime Vrsaljko, linked with a move to Napoli from Atletico Madrid, provided two assists.

Switzerland earned a precious 1-0 away victory in Northern Ireland thanks to Milan defender Rodriguez, who converted an extremely controversial penalty.

It was awarded in the second half when Corry Evans tried to get out the way of a Xherdan Shaqiri shot and it struck the back of his elbow as he was turning.

It’s not even entirely clear if the incident took place inside the penalty area.

