WC Play-Off Liveblog: Sweden v Italy

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up, action and post-match talk as it happens from the World Cup play-off first leg between Sweden and Italy.

It kicks off at the Friends Arena in Solna at 19.45 GMT with the decider at Milan’s San Siro on Monday evening.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

This is the Azzurri’s first foray into a World Cup play-off since 1997, when Gigi Buffon made his debut in Russia, and the last time Italy missed out on this tournament was all the way back in 1958.

Simone Zaza is out injured, while Stephan El Shaarawy, Leonardo Spinazzola and Danilo D’Ambrosio were also left in the stands.

Sweden finished runners-up in their group behind France, but knocked the Netherlands out and scored 26 goals in qualifying, more than any other play-off contender.

Mikael Lustig is suspended for the first leg, but the Nazionale have to be careful, as Ciro Immobile, Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti and Marco Parolo are all one yellow card away from a ban.

Live Blog Sweden v Italy, World Cup Play-Off

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!