Dybala: Higuain deserves Argentina

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala believes Gonzalo Higuain deserves a recall to the Argentina team and that Juventus can help him win the World Cup.

Higuain has not appeared in an Argentine convocation since Jorge Sampaoli’s appointment earlier in the year, with Inter rival Mauro Icardi replacing him.

However, his Juve strike partner told TyC Sports: “The fans want him, he’s a great player.

“Gonzalo strives and always gives his best. He dreams of being here. He doesn’t need to prove anything.”

Dybala joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, and the attacker explained how the move boosted his international prospects.

“Joining Juventus was an important step for me. I’ve achieved some of my objectives here,” he continued.

“I’m feeling well in Turin. When I go out, the fans recognise me and greet me. I try not to be always stuck indoors.

“Typical day? I wake up early for training and go home at three in the afternoon. I have my family and friends [nearby] and I try to stay with them as much as possible.

“World Cup? I watched the 2014 Final with my Palermo teammates, [Ezequiel] Munoz and [Franco] Vazquez.

“I dreamed of playing in it. Now I want to share this experience with my teammates. I must work hard and do my utmost to help Messi and the rest of the team.”

