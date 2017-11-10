NEWS
Friday November 10 2017
Milinkovic ‘only focused on Lazio’
By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent insists the Juventus target is only focused on “perhaps the best season in Lazio’s history.”

Milinkovic-Savic is considered one of Serie A’s top young talents after helping Lazio into Scudetto contention this season, prompted reported interest from Juve.

However, Mateja Kezman told Lazionews.eu: “There are so many rumours floating around and every day is different.

“Still, this isn’t the right time to talk about a transfer. Lazio are having a fantastic season, perhaps the best in their history, and they’re only focused on this.”

