Fiorentina team manager Giancarlo Antognoni insists exiled co-owner Andrea Della Valle “will show up and settle the fans down soon.”

Della Valle stepped aside from Fiorentina towards the end of last season, amidst problems on and off the field at the Artemio Franchi, but Antognoni made it clear the tycoon was still interested in the Viola.

“It wasn’t an easy start for Fiorentina, but there’s time for us to recover,” he told CalcioNews24.

“SPAL? It’ll be a complicated game because they’re fighting to stay up and they’ll be aggressive, just like Crotone were.

“Andrea Della Valle’s not with us physically, but he’s still there from the outside.

“He’ll show up and settle the fans down soon. The club want the best.”

