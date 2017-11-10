‘Italy, don’t give up Insigne!’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara boss Zdenek Zeman has urged Italy not to overlook Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne for their World Cup playoff against Sweden.

Insigne is expected to miss out when Italy take on Sweden in Friday’s first leg, with Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti tipped to start up top, but Zeman felt the Azzurri could not afford to “give up” his former protege.

“Italy are favourites,” the veteran Coach said after the Delfini’s 2-1 win against Italy Under 21s on Thursday.

“It’s a game that’s played over 180 minutes and and you have to be careful, even if the Azzurri are superior.

“Insigne not playing? I’m sorry, but if they play with two forwards, it's normal for Insigne to be left out.

“However, it’s difficult to say what’s right because we need to make a collective assessment, even if Insigne is doing great things in the League.

“He’s also doing well physically, but if you choose a formation, you also choose it because there are players that can do well in it. However, I wouldn’t give up Insigne in my team.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!