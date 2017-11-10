Paredes ‘would like Roma return’

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes admits “I’d like to go back to Roma one day” after revealing Coach Eusebio Di Francesco was behind his exit.

Paredes left Roma for Zenit St Petersburg over the summer, ending a three-year spell at the Olimpico, but the midfielder suggested he would consider a return to the Giallorossi, providing Di Francesco was no longer Coach.

“Totti? He’s one of the best ever. His career speaks for himself,” he told Ultimo Uomo.

“He’s a legend and also an extraordinary person, who helps you with everything. I wish the best for him in his new career as a director.

“De Rossi? He taught me to never give up and train every day to the maximum. I’m happy in Russia right now, but one day I’d like to go back to Roma.

“I had three fantastic years there. Sabatini? I respect him a lot. He’s a great professional and I wouldn’t mind working with him again.

“Spalletti? I was fine with him, but then he joined Inter and and I realised I had to change because the new Coach wouldn’t give me the continuity and confidence that Spalletti gave me.”

