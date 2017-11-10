Inzaghi: How to beat Sweden…

By Football Italia staff

Filippo Inzaghi believes Italy’s “pace on the counterattack” and Ciro Immobile are the keys to overcoming Sweden in the World Cup playoffs.

Inzaghi missed the infamous ‘biscotto’ at Euro 2004 due to injury but was part of the Italy team that won the World Cup two years later, and the former Milan striker gave his opinion on what was needed to beat Sweden.

“On paper, Italy are better than Sweden and it’ll be possible to count on a full San Siro in the second leg,” the Venezia boss told Premium Sport.

“I think and believe that the Azzurri will end up qualifying for the World Cup. We can exploit our pace on the counterattack in Sweden.

“Maybe we can do damage with Immobile, our best player at this time.”

