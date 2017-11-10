Inter want Atalanta’s Toloi?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly keeping tabs on Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi with a view to a possible transfer.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter technical coordinator Walter Sabatini is a long-time admirer of Toloi, having checked out the Brazilian when he was at Palermo, before taking him to Roma three years ago.

Consequently, Nerazzurri scouts would have attended the Azzurri d’Italia last Sunday to watch the 27-year-old during Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with SPAL.

Toloi saw a proposed transfer to Massimo Carrera’s Spartak Moscow fall through towards the end of the summer, while the website rates him at €10m.

