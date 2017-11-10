Official: Nainggolan out of Belgium squad

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Radja Nainggolan has been forced to pull out of the Belgium squad with a groin injury.

The midfielder was recalled for the matches against Mexico and Japan, having been repeatedly overlooked by Coach Roberto Martinez.

However, it was reported last night that he had suffered an injury, and today Les Diables Rouges have confirmed that he’s had to withdraw from the squad.

“Radja Nainggolan is out for Belgium-Mexico and Belgium-Japan,” the Federation announced on Twitter.

“Extra examinations this morning showed a small rupture in his right groin.”

Nainggolan will therefore return to Italy for further scans, and it’s not yet clear if he’s in doubt for the Derby della Capitale against Lazio a week tomorrow.

Radja Nainggolan is out for #BELMEX & #BELJAP. Extra examinations this morning showed a small rupture in his right groin. @OfficialRadja #RoadtoRussia — BelgianRedDevils (@BelRedDevils) November 10, 2017

