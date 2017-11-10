Borini: ‘Impressed by Suso’

Fabio Borini says he’s been impressed by Milan teammate Suso who “has grown so much technically and mentally” since they were together at Liverpool.

The forward, who is on loan with the Rossoneri from Sunderland, answered fan questions this afternoon, and he was quizzed over which teammate has impressed him most.

“A lot of players, Suso has been one of those who impressed me most,” Borini replied.

“Not least because I already knew him at Liverpool. He’s a player who has grown so much from a technical and mental point of view.

“The mental aspect is much more important in Italy than in England, it’s more intense here.

“It was nice to come back to Italy, I’ve rediscovered habits I lost in England, even with regard to work during the week.

“Differences between Milan and London? It’s bigger than Milan. It’s where I grew up, where I became a man between the ages of 16 and 20 [at Chelsea]. London is my favourite city.”

Borini was seen as an underwhelming signing when he arrived, but he’s quickly won over the Diavolo faithful.

“It’s a good result from tracking back and wanting to do well. I don’t look at things from outside, I just aim at my targets.

“I know I’m not a multi-million signing but I just do it.

“Could I play through the middle? It would be a return to my original position. I was born as a striker, so it would be my ideal position. I’ve had a lot of positions this year.

“I just want to play… I’d play in goal!”

