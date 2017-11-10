Icardi could return for Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly optimistic that Mauro Icardi will be fit to face Atalanta after the international break.

The striker was forced to pull out of the Argentina squad after suffering a knee injury against Torino, and has been training separately ever since.

Sky Italia believes that he will have new tests on either Tuesday or Wednesday to determine whether he can rejoin the rest of the squad.

Nothing will be known for certain until then, but it’s thought the Nerazzurri are confident of having their captain available to face Atalanta.

