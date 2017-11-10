Agent: ‘Insigne could play up-front…’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent admits 3-5-2 “is not very suited to him” but “I think he could adapt to being the second striker” for Italy.

The in-form Napoli man is expected to be left out of Giampiero Ventura’s starting line-up for tonight’s play-off first leg with Sweden, causing something of an outcry from fans.

“There’s a lot of clamour around his possible exclusion, but the result is so important regardless of talking about individuals,” Antonio Ottaiano explained to Canale 21.

“There’s no need to talk about who will play.

“3-5-2? It’s not very suited to him, but speaking as a simple fan I think he can adapt to being the second striker behind the main striker, but his ideal formation is the 4-3-3 which Ventura does not seem to love.

“Lorenzo’s history is this, the 4-3-3, but I think he can become a [Antonio] Di Natale in future too.”

