Zeman: ‘Immobile isn’t a surprise’

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman isn’t surprised by Ciro Immobile’s form this season - “with me he scored 28 goals”.

The Lazio striker is top of the Serie A scoring charts, and is expected to lead the line for Italy when they take on Sweden in the first leg of their World Cup play-off tonight.

“For me he’s not a surprise,” Pescara Coach Zeman shrugged, speaking to Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno.

“Here at Pescara with me he scored 28 goals… After that he had two years in Germany and Spain which didn’t go well, and he came back with the desire to affirm himself.

“When he’s hungry, he goes out and does it, he has that desire. He’s a lad who is always involved and is never afraid to shoot.”

Zeman famously accused Juventus of doping their players in the 1990s, with doctor Riccardo Agricola initially convicted of sporting fraud.

That was later overturned in the appeals court, and no-one else was ever found guilty of any illegal activity, but the Czech was asked if he still believes there is doping in football.

“Let’s see, are there any signs or anyone disqualified for doping? It’s used a lot in other sports…

“For now little or nothing has come out in football. And of the few that do come out, they always say it’s by mistake…”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!