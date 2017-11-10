Boateng: ‘Ancelotti was strange’

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng discusses Carlo Ancelotti’s “strange” team selection against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Champions League match ended in a 3-0 defeat for the German side, with Boateng left out altogether and Mats Hummels, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman and Franck Ribery all on the bench.

“It was really strange,” the centre-back told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“Five of us were suddenly told in the team meeting room, without any explanation, 90 minutes before the game that we weren't playing.

“You could say the players in question were shocked.”

The Italian’s training sessions were also criticised for being too relaxed, and Boateng was asked if that led to more injuries.

“It can never be proven that one is linked to the other, but let's just say we trained differently than how we were used to.

“As a player, you know whether you are 100 per cent or not.

“Jupp Heynckes’ return? His dignified manner has played a huge role in our present success.

“Every player is considered part of the group, and he makes everyone feel important. That gives us players the feeling that we wish to give something back.

“I am feeling very happy in Munich again.”

