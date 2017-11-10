Dugarry: ‘Rejected Juventus twice’

Former Milan forward Christophe Dugarry reveals he rejected Juventus twice in his career.

The 1998 World Cup winner spent the 1996-97 season with the Rossoneri, before moving on to Barcelona.

“I could have gone to Juve, they wanted to take us both,” Dugarry told RMC Sport, referring to himself and his then Bordeaux teammate Zinedine Zidane.

“We met them at Royal Monceau [in Paris] they wanted to keep Zizou and loan me out, so I said that for the moment I’d say at Bordeaux.

“They already had [Christian] Vieri, [Alen] Boksic, and [Michele] Padovano, they had an army of attackers. So I said: ‘no, it’s fine, thank you’. After that Milan came in.

“The second time was when I was at Marseille and they took Thierry Henry. I said no at the last minute because I had Zizou on the phone and he told me [Coach Marcello] Lippi might not stay and it would be a bit more of a complicated year for Juve.

“It was the winter transfer window and I didn’t want to come in at that point.

“I was calm, I was at a stable club and they signed Thierry Henry, he stayed for six months and then he went to Arsenal.”

