Pjanic back on the pitch

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Miralem Pjanic returned to the pitch today, but he’s still following a personalised training regime.

The midfielder missed the win over Benevento with an injury, and has been forced to work in the gym over the international break.

With Sampdoria and Barcelona to come when club football resumes, the Bianconeri are keen to have the Bosnian back and he returned to the pitch at Vinovo today.

“Today Juventus trained in the morning in-between sessions in the gym and on the field,” the club said on their official website.

“The main aim of the training sessions was working towards improving their strength and conditioning.

“Miralem Pjanic stepped back onto the field today, and will continue his personalised training regime.”

