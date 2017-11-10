Anderson ready to return

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson is ready to return for Lazio, reports suggest, having missed the start of the season with tendinopathy.

The Brazilian made 36 Serie A appearances last season, providing nine assists and scoring four times.

However, tedinopathy in his left adductor has meant the winger has been unable to play so far this season, but Tuttomercatoweb believes he’s now ready to return.

Anderson participated in the whole training session with the rest of the Biancocelesti squad yesterday, as they focused on both fitness and technique.

Indeed, the only issue for Simone Inzaghi may be fitting Anderson back into his side, given the positive start to the season.

The Aquile face city rivals Roma after the international break, and may have the attacking midfielder as an option from the bench.

